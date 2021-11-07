Cream (CRM) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. Cream has a total market cap of $26,430.28 and approximately $2.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Cream has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One Cream coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cream alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,151.04 or 1.00068824 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.91 or 0.00055150 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.60 or 0.00549258 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $196.82 or 0.00302313 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.68 or 0.00165385 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00014476 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001410 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Cream Coin Profile

Cream (CRYPTO:CRM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. Cream’s official website is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cream’s official message board is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cream using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cream and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.