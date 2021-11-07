CHADS VC Hits Market Capitalization of $3.03 Million (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One CHADS VC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0649 or 0.00000100 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CHADS VC has a market cap of $3.03 million and approximately $11,864.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CHADS VC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.20 or 0.00050990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001537 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00002899 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.03 or 0.00238112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000547 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.77 or 0.00099489 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00011644 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CHADS VC Profile

CHADS VC (CRYPTO:CHADS) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,601,012 coins and its circulating supply is 46,604,835 coins. CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CHADS VC is chads.vc

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CHADS VC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CHADSUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for CHADS VC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CHADS VC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.