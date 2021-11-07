Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.24 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 121,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP)

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.