Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will post sales of $11.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $11.24 million. Simulations Plus reported sales of $10.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year sales of $51.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $51.03 million to $51.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $62.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Simulations Plus.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SLP shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,503 shares of company stock worth $2,505,754. 23.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Simulations Plus by 126.9% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,085,000 after purchasing an additional 917,610 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 12.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,373,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,446,000 after buying an additional 153,825 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,010,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,505,000 after buying an additional 18,772 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 21.8% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 794,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,606,000 after buying an additional 142,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,627,000 after buying an additional 31,537 shares in the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLP traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.23. The company had a trading volume of 121,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,928. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.26. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $90.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

