Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $768.89 Million

Equities analysts expect Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) to announce sales of $768.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $759.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $792.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $548.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $2.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on TWLO. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.83.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $4,942,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.22, for a total value of $535,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,518 shares of company stock worth $47,689,264 over the last quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 61.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 125.7% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 10.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 77,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC raised its position in Twilio by 111.3% in the first quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 13,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $2.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $310.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,610,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,035,009. Twilio has a fifty-two week low of $254.82 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $350.20. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

