Kineko (KKO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $13,864.00

Kineko (CURRENCY:KKO) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Kineko coin can currently be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00000899 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Kineko has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Kineko has a market cap of $5.47 million and $13,864.00 worth of Kineko was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00081075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.09 or 1.00541668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.07186236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021290 BTC.

Kineko Coin Profile

Kineko’s total supply is 50,027,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,334,291 coins. Kineko’s official Twitter account is @KinekoDefi

Kineko Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kineko directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kineko should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kineko using one of the exchanges listed above.

