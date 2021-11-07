CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

MTBC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,526. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $7.29 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $117.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $40,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $78,690. 37.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CareCloud by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CareCloud in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CareCloud by 157.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares during the period. 23.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

