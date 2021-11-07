UniFarm (UFARM) Price Hits $0.0334 on Exchanges

UniFarm (CURRENCY:UFARM) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. UniFarm has a total market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $97,335.00 worth of UniFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UniFarm has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One UniFarm coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000051 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001536 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00081075 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.20 or 0.00083163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.47 or 0.00097384 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,532.09 or 1.00541668 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,683.92 or 0.07186236 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021290 BTC.

UniFarm Profile

UniFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,375,919 coins. UniFarm’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

UniFarm Coin Trading

