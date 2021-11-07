IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) will post sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings. IHS Markit reported sales of $1.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.62 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on INFO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $126.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,303,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,008. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.72 and a beta of 0.99. IHS Markit has a 52-week low of $83.26 and a 52-week high of $131.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

