DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.42 Million

Brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to report sales of $87.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.74 million and the highest is $88.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year sales of $370.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.95 million to $374.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $395.73 million, with estimates ranging from $391.95 million to $399.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoubleDown Interactive.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 20th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.23 million for the quarter.

DDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DDI stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,831. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $18.50.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DoubleDown Interactive stock. TCW Group Inc. bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of DoubleDown Interactive at the end of the most recent quarter. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

