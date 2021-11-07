$113.54 Million in Sales Expected for Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) to post sales of $113.54 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $106.85 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.23 million. Preferred Apartment Communities posted sales of $126.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities will report full-year sales of $459.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $443.49 million to $474.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $453.32 million, with estimates ranging from $424.37 million to $482.27 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Preferred Apartment Communities.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.13. Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 0.90%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

NYSE:APTS traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.15. 338,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,875. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 12 month low of $5.34 and a 12 month high of $13.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.29 and a 200 day moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $689.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.49, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is -23.89%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 54,870.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

