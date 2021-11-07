Furucombo Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.06 Million (COMBO)

Furucombo (CURRENCY:COMBO) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Furucombo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Furucombo has traded 17.1% higher against the dollar. Furucombo has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Furucombo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001533 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.44 or 0.00080268 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.78 or 0.00083858 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00096854 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,344.25 or 1.00025473 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.82 or 0.07155960 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00021242 BTC.

About Furucombo

Furucombo was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Furucombo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,542,188 coins. Furucombo’s official Twitter account is @furucombo

According to CryptoCompare, “Furucombo is a tool built for end-users to optimize their DeFi strategy simply by drag and drop. It visualizes complex DeFi protocols into cubes. Users setup inputs/outputs and the order of the cubes (a “combo”), then Furucombo bundles all the cubes into one transaction and sends out. “

Buying and Selling Furucombo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Furucombo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Furucombo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Furucombo using one of the exchanges listed above.

