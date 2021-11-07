VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $17.02 Million

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One VIDT Datalink coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001529 BTC on popular exchanges. VIDT Datalink has a market cap of $49.39 million and approximately $17.02 million worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00099409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Coin Profile

VIDT Datalink (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 coins and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 coins. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for VIDT Datalink is https://reddit.com/r/vidt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

