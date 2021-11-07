DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. DeFiner has a total market capitalization of $8.57 million and approximately $445,534.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFiner coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000317 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.14 or 0.00050734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $153.49 or 0.00234961 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00099409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011569 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004483 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (CRYPTO:FIN) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeFiner’s official website is definer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

