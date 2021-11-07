Zacks: Analysts Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $172.11 Million

Brokerages predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce $172.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $179.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.06 million. Apartment Income REIT posted sales of $173.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year sales of $685.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $636.01 million to $710.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $720.41 million, with estimates ranging from $682.73 million to $748.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AIRC shares. Truist Securities upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

AIRC traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $53.73. The stock had a trading volume of 464,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,906. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. Apartment Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $35.99 and a fifty-two week high of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is -382.61%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the second quarter worth approximately $241,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 64.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,680,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $39,205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

