Zacks: Brokerages Expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.15 Million

Brokerages expect Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) to announce sales of $59.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $60.10 million. Innovative Industrial Properties reported sales of $37.09 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full-year sales of $204.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $203.80 million to $206.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $267.90 million, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $291.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IIPR. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of IIPR stock traded up $6.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.42. The company had a trading volume of 197,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,285. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.73. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $144.41 and a 52-week high of $275.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 80.69 and a quick ratio of 165.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.57%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $100,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.2% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.6% in the second quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 47,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 79.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

