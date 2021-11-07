Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Brokerages expect Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) to announce $2.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arconic’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.13 billion. Arconic posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arconic will report full year sales of $7.49 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $8.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $9.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arconic.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.37). Arconic had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Arconic from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Arconic from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Arconic in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

NYSE ARNC traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 656,916 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 700,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.82. Arconic has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $38.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Arconic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Arconic by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in Arconic by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 11,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Arconic by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 85,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arconic (ARNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.