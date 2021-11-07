Permission Coin (ASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.91 Million

Permission Coin (CURRENCY:ASK) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Permission Coin has a total market cap of $30.91 million and approximately $318,471.00 worth of Permission Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Permission Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Permission Coin has traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00080509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.20 or 0.99938256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.63 or 0.07152614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021249 BTC.

About Permission Coin

Permission Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,668,563,567 coins. The official website for Permission Coin is permission.io . Permission Coin’s official Twitter account is @permissionIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Permission Coin is https://reddit.com/r/PermissionIO

According to CryptoCompare, “ASK is a cryptocurrency that enables permission advertising for eCommerce. ASK coins make it easy for the users to securely grant permission and monetize their data across a decentralized eCommerce ecosystem. “

