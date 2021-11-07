Creditcoin (CTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.36 Million

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Creditcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.86 billion and approximately $6.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can now be purchased for $3.29 or 0.00005035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Creditcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,366.36 or 1.00016538 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.88 or 0.00054897 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00040665 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002441 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00004370 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.11 or 0.00679532 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001541 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin (CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation . The official website for Creditcoin is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.