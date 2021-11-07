Robust Token (RBT) Reaches One Day Volume of $918,745.00

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded down 63.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $158.24 or 0.00242123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $5.57 million and $918,745.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 214.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00080509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.20 or 0.99938256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.63 or 0.07152614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021249 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 93,376 coins and its circulating supply is 35,226 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

