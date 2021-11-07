Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) will report sales of $1.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $987.00 million and the highest is $1.02 billion. Lamb Weston posted sales of $896.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full year sales of $4.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

In other news, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after buying an additional 1,478,475 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 96.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,672,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,914,000 after buying an additional 820,504 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after buying an additional 762,098 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth about $52,540,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lamb Weston by 30.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,939,966 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $156,478,000 after buying an additional 457,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LW traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.45. Lamb Weston has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.71%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

