Analysts Set Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Price Target at $565.00

Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $565.00.

FICO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

NYSE:FICO traded down $2.65 on Friday, hitting $380.20. The stock had a trading volume of 220,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac has a 1 year low of $379.41 and a 1 year high of $553.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.62.

In related news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,512,000 after purchasing an additional 12,891 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 145,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,839,000 after purchasing an additional 37,795 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $898,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.