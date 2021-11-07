Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,881. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,182 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,286. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.