Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.
PGNY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.67.
NASDAQ PGNY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,964,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,881. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Anevski sold 88,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total transaction of $5,041,387.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 646,182 shares of company stock valued at $37,025,286. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
