$1.49 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.49 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.90 billion to $5.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $6.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

In other Resideo Technologies news, EVP Jeannine J. Lane sold 8,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $274,562.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Aarnes sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $201,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6,875.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.9% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 36.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REZI traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $26.46. 1,354,197 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,086. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.45. Resideo Technologies has a one year low of $15.57 and a one year high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.54.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

