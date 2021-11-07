$50.81 Million in Sales Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) to post $50.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.00 million and the lowest is $49.41 million. Safehold reported sales of $39.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safehold will report full year sales of $185.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $184.41 million to $187.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $235.15 million, with estimates ranging from $220.40 million to $248.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Safehold.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Safehold had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAFE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.07 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Safehold in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Safehold from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safehold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.01.

NYSE:SAFE traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.75. The stock had a trading volume of 94,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,540. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of -0.31. Safehold has a twelve month low of $63.25 and a twelve month high of $95.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 30,000 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $2,707,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 657,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,944.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 852,472 shares of company stock valued at $64,413,313 and sold 163,400 shares valued at $14,621,046. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Safehold by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 248.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the third quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Safehold by 8.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. It seeks to provide safe & growing income, as well as capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of ground leases. The firm’s property is generally leased on a triple net basis with the tenant responsible for taxes, maintenance and insurance, as well as all operating costs and capital expenditures.

