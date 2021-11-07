OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.83 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) will report sales of $18.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.40 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $15.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 29th.

On average, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full year sales of $62.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.08 million to $63.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $102.56 million, with estimates ranging from $86.30 million to $131.93 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow OrganiGram.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

OGI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.21.

OrganiGram stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 7,662,681 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,027,762. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.58 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.18. OrganiGram has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $6.45.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Chartist Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 14.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Featured Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OrganiGram (OGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.