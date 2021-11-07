Crowny (CRWNY) Price Reaches $0.0230 on Major Exchanges

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded up 40.5% against the US dollar. Crowny has a market cap of $6.83 million and $242,778.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001532 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.62 or 0.00080509 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.91 or 0.00085548 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.25 or 0.00096777 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,315.20 or 0.99938256 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,674.63 or 0.07152614 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00021249 BTC.

About Crowny

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

