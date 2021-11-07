Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) One Day Volume Tops $92.00

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 7th. During the last seven days, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 75.2% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $45,208.23 and $92.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00050539 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001531 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.05 or 0.00235710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.00 or 0.00099458 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00011555 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004419 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

ZNT is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

