ZooKeeper Achieves Market Cap of $21.01 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. Over the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded up 32.9% against the U.S. dollar. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZooKeeper has a market cap of $21.01 million and $2.12 million worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZooKeeper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.38 or 0.00080324 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00082924 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00096669 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65,367.72 or 1.00239785 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,659.46 or 0.07145167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00021138 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 70,107,534 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

Buying and Selling ZooKeeper

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZooKeeper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZooKeeper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZooKeeper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.