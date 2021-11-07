Analysts Expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to Announce $2.06 EPS

Equities research analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to post earnings per share of $2.06 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.00 and the highest is $2.12. FMC posted earnings per share of $1.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year earnings of $6.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.75 to $6.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $8.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.11. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FMC shares. Bank of America downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.60.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,996,954.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in FMC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,304,000 after acquiring an additional 23,916 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in FMC by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 72,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 65,617 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 32.7% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 17.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,477,000 after purchasing an additional 38,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 122.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $2.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.63. 933,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,639. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.16 and a 200 day moving average of $104.05. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

