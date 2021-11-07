Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.920-$-0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $376 million-$378 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $352.20 million.Confluent also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $-0.230-$-0.210 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on CFLT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Confluent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Confluent in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.96.

Get Confluent alerts:

NASDAQ:CFLT traded up $20.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.60. 5,726,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,958. Confluent has a 12-month low of $37.71 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.51.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.72 million. Confluent’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Confluent stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 767,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,452,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Confluent as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.