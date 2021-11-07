INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.42), MarketWatch Earnings reports. INDUS Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 40.95% and a negative return on equity of 6.46%.

Shares of NASDAQ INDT traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.19. 21,045 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,910. The firm has a market cap of $558.03 million, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.62. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $80.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. INDUS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -22.30%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $206,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

