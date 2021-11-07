Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.87 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) will post sales of $96.87 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Global Net Lease’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $99.07 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.67 million. Global Net Lease posted sales of $87.04 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Net Lease will report full year sales of $381.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $378.13 million to $384.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $395.50 million, with estimates ranging from $381.64 million to $409.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Net Lease.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 0.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KeyCorp began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $17.82 price target on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44,937 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 106,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,077,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,926,000 after acquiring an additional 762,490 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 120,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 45,194 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GNL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 728,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,460. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.92. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $20.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -57.57, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -571.41%.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

