Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE:HEP traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.65. 205,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,470. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02. Holly Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $23.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.16.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Holly Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 66.99%.

In other Holly Energy Partners news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.95 per share, with a total value of $134,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,467.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 9.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.