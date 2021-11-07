Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.150-$4.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.250. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $72.57.

NYSE:ED traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $78.21. 3,651,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,913. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.79 and a 200-day moving average of $75.55. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $82.75.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

