Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.12 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.120 EPS.
NVMI traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 328,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,745. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28.
NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
