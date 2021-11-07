Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $112.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Nova Measuring Instruments updated its Q4 guidance to $0.94-1.12 EPS and its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.120 EPS.

NVMI traded up $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $126.05. 328,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,745. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $59.10 and a twelve month high of $130.79. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.28.

NVMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

