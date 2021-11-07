CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CareCloud had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS.

CareCloud stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 0.83. CareCloud has a fifty-two week low of $7.29 and a fifty-two week high of $12.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.14.

MTBC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of CareCloud in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CareCloud from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

In related news, CEO A Hadi Chaudhry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total transaction of $40,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock worth $78,690. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 10.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud in the second quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CareCloud by 157.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.97% of the company’s stock.

About CareCloud

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

