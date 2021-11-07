CorionX (CORX) Hits Market Cap of $224,613.09

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded up 3.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 7th. In the last seven days, CorionX has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $224,613.09 and approximately $172,469.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00236075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CorionX Profile

CorionX is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

