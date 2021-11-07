Game.com Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $104,992.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. One Game.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Game.com has a total market capitalization of $3.34 million and $104,992.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Game.com has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00050112 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.95 or 0.00236075 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000541 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.83 or 0.00099412 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00011473 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004415 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a coin. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . Game.com’s official website is game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Game.com Coin Trading

