Bitcoin Plus Achieves Market Cap of $2.06 Million (XBC)

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.06 million and $92,057.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for about $12.08 or 0.00018519 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 170,823 coins. Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

