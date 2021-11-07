Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Shares of PGNY traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.87. 2,964,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 931,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.60 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.27.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.67.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 21,291 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $1,362,624.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 646,182 shares of company stock worth $37,025,286 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

