Casper (CSPR) Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last Week

Casper (CURRENCY:CSPR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Casper has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $309.02 million and $34.33 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00080598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,260.58 or 1.00019953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.95 or 0.07140426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021210 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper’s total supply is 10,459,171,965 coins and its circulating supply is 2,511,618,504 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @Casper_Network

Buying and Selling Casper

