Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Analysts expect that Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) will report $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cousins Properties’ earnings. Cousins Properties reported earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will report full-year earnings of $2.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cousins Properties.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 2.73% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $39.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,830. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $40.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUZ. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Cousins Properties by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,760,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,079,000 after buying an additional 103,744 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 757.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,555,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,794 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cousins Properties, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of real estate assets. It invests in urban office towers located in Sunbelt markets. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Atlanta, Charlotte, Austin, Phoenix, Tampa, Orlando and Houston. The company was founded by Thomas G.

