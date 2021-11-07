Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $3.54 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.67.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWEGF. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$4.25 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Crew Energy from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWEGF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. 36,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,175. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63.

Crew Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in western Canada. Its business activities focus on the Montney resource, situated in northeast British Columbia. The company was founded on May 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Alberta, Canada.

