$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO) will report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Harvard Bioscience’s earnings. Harvard Bioscience posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Harvard Bioscience will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harvard Bioscience.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Harvard Bioscience had a positive return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 1.60%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 26.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,868 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 402,541 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Harvard Bioscience by 6.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,712,867 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,352,000 after acquiring an additional 101,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 17.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,427,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,795,000 after purchasing an additional 211,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Partners LLC lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 10.8% during the first quarter. Harvey Partners LLC now owns 1,100,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,006,000 after purchasing an additional 107,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Harvard Bioscience by 15.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 687,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,727,000 after purchasing an additional 91,464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBIO stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.18. The company had a trading volume of 207,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,407. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $333.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.60 and a beta of 1.74. Harvard Bioscience has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $8.75.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

