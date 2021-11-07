Primas (PST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.48 Million

Primas (CURRENCY:PST) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. During the last week, Primas has traded up 24.5% against the US dollar. One Primas coin can now be purchased for $0.0282 or 0.00000043 BTC on exchanges. Primas has a market cap of $1.48 million and $3.70 million worth of Primas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $205.26 or 0.00315874 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00005107 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Primas

Primas is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 21st, 2017. Primas’ total supply is 101,342,466 coins and its circulating supply is 52,692,565 coins. Primas’ official Twitter account is @PrimasOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primas is primas.io . The Reddit community for Primas is /r/Primas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primas is an open content release, recommendation and trading ecosphere. Primas is committed to using the block chain and other technical means to change the existing content market structure. This new content value evaluation system ensures that producers of premium content receive direct benefits. Their blockchain can not be tampered with which provides copyright protection. “

Buying and Selling Primas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primas using one of the exchanges listed above.

