MahaDAO (MAHA) Achieves Market Cap of $12.52 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 7th. MahaDAO has a market cap of $12.52 million and $714,297.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $5.09 or 0.00007829 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001541 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.81 or 0.00081272 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.01 or 0.00080031 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00097892 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,665.11 or 0.07179176 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $62,106.68 or 0.95576558 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $506.87 or 0.00780027 BTC.

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO launched on December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 2,461,704 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

