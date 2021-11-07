SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Receives $71.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.60.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLOW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America started coverage on SPX FLOW in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of SPX FLOW in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPX FLOW by 1,988.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLOW traded up $1.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,195. SPX FLOW has a 12-month low of $45.95 and a 12-month high of $86.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 50.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day moving average is $72.35.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. SPX FLOW had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. SPX FLOW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.08%.

About SPX FLOW

SPX Flow, Inc engages in manufacturing and distributing industrial components. It operates through the following segments: Food & Beverage and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment includes mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components, heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies.

