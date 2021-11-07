DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Receives $199.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.65.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities lifted their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on DoorDash from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on DoorDash from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DASH traded down $8.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. 2,900,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,688,628. DoorDash has a one year low of $110.13 and a one year high of $256.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $206.32 and its 200 day moving average is $178.76.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.74, for a total value of $248,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.55, for a total value of $14,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,524,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,118,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,233,439,085 over the last three months. 15.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in DoorDash in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoorDash by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

