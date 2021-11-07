Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.17 Billion

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce sales of $17.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.83 billion and the highest is $17.51 billion. Citigroup reported sales of $16.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full-year sales of $70.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $70.39 billion to $71.47 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $71.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.50 billion to $74.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.15.

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3,181.8% during the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. blooom inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 91.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter worth $28,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. 20,902,614 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,441,684. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.83. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

