JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $53.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.53 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

Shares of JFrog stock traded up $3.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.02. 4,744,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,762. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.29 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.37. JFrog has a 12-month low of $31.17 and a 12-month high of $73.61.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FROG. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of JFrog in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JFrog from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JFrog presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

In other news, Director Jeff Horing sold 74,535 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $2,798,789.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

